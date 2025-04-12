Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 12:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pulses imports at nine-year high of 6.7 million tonnes in FY25, shows data

Pulses imports at nine-year high of 6.7 million tonnes in FY25, shows data

The biggest contributor to the surge in pulses imports has been the jump in yellow peas imports

Import duties on most pulses have been kept at nil to ensure steady supplies and avoid price rise.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Imports of pulses may have touched a nine-year high of 6.7 million tonnes in FY25 due to favourable duty structure and benign domestic prices. Import duties on most pulses have been kept at nil to ensure steady supplies and avoid price rise.  The biggest contributor to the surge in imports has been the jump in yellow peas imports. In FY25, India imported 2.04 million tonnes of yellow peas, which was almost 31 per cent of the total imports, and the highest since FY18.  Yellow peas are the cheapest pulse imported in India, with a landed price lower than
