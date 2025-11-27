Rajasthan ensuring availability of fertilisers in every block: Agri min

The Rajasthan government has been keeping a close eye on the daily availability of fertilisers in the state and was taking all steps to prevent its hoarding and black marketing, agriculture minister Kirori Lal Meena said.

“By identifying districts and blocks with low availability and high consumption, fertilisers are being distributed on a priority basis across the state with complete transparency,” the minister said.

“We are also working with utmost vigilance throughout the state to prevent black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers,” Meena said.

For the benefit of farmers, the state government has decided to ensure the supply of fertilisers