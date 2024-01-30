Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The Red Sea crisis: Imported fertilisers paint mixed price picture

Annual fertiliser subsidy would remain within the FY24 Budget estimate of Rs 1.75 trillion and could have been lower had the crisis not erupted

Some Chinese fertilizer cargoes ready to be shipped are being held up by local authorities for additional checks or to obtain new export certificates. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Premium

Trade sources said freight rates had gone up from $20 per tonne to $30-40 per tonne (Representative Picture)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Red Sea crisis, precipitated by Houthi rebels of Yemen attacking ships, has pushed up freight charges for imported fertilisers, with trade sources saying the time taken to deliver the cargo has gone up.

Largely, di-ammonia phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MOP), imported from Jordan and Israel, have been affected.

Also, freight charges of raw material from Russia and its adjoining countries like Belarus have gone up due to the alternative and longer route ships are taking due to the crisis.

Trade sources said freight rates had gone up from $20 per tonne to $30-40 per tonne.

Union Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently

Also Read

India will shop for a flexible agenda for shipping at COP 28

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

Govt approves NBS rates for Rabi season on phospatic, potassic fertilisers

Shipping firms brace for vigilance, price shocks over Red Sea situation

Policy consistency needed to expand production choices for farmers: FinMin

Minister Munda launches framework to promote carbon market in agri sector

Cold snap helps India's wheat crop but warm weather forecasts pose risk

Rice export rates hit record highs on dwindling supplies, firm demand

Electricity use in agriculture sector jumps to 37.1% since 2009-10

Topics : fertilisers Agriculture India trade Shipping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon