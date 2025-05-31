Rice and wheat corner bulk of the procurement kitty, shows data

The Union Cabinet earlier this week raised the minimum support price (MSP) for the kharif crops that would be marketed in the 2025-26 crop year, starting in July. In percentage terms, the least hike was reserved for paddy, which is the main food grain crop grown in the kharif season.MSP increases were relatively higher than paddy for pulses and oilseeds, which were in line with the Centre’s long-standing and stated policy of encouraging farmers to switch from water-guzzling and environmentally-unfriendly paddy to more suitable pulses and oilseeds.