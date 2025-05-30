Fastest growth in years: Corporate manufacturing trumps household units

In six years between financial year 2019 (FY19) and FY24 — a period marked by pandemic and then its after effect — the overall corporate manufacturing sector growth has outpaced smaller household manufacturing, which account for a bulk of employment.

The gross value added by household manufacturing units has grown 13.5 per cent in absolute terms between FY19 and FY24 after adjusting for inflation. The gross value added for corporate manufacturing units has grown 22.4 per cent.

Limited growth for the household segment may have implications on the availability of jobs for the bulk of the population with lower skill