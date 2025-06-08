Seeds of change in rural landscape point to farm sector recovery signs

Several indicators in the last few weeks point towards a stronger “Rural India”, prompting agriculture analysts and economists to assess if the farm sector is indeed in the midst of a real turnaround.

The recent provisional gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for FY25, for instance, captured the early signs of a rural consumption boost. The numbers showed that private final consumption expenditure had outpaced the GDP growth last financial year (FY) and the share of consumption in GDP had risen to its highest level since FY05 at 61.5 per cent. The commentary around this data set was that even though