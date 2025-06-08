Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Indo-Pak conflict: FMCG sales soar, auto sector hit in border areas in May

Indo-Pak conflict: FMCG sales soar, auto sector hit in border areas in May

Border tensions in May triggered panic FMCG buying and a dip in vehicle, fuel and cinema sales in Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and J&K, with uneven recovery across sectors

Parle Products, which is known for its biscuits, also saw a week of spike in sales of 15–20 per cent

Sanket KoulSharleen DsouzaShine Jacob New Delhi/Mumbai/Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

The sale of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) surged, while the automobile sector saw a dip in May in the border states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir, as the fear of a potential war between India and Pakistan led to uneven consumer behaviour, according to available industry data and experts.
 
While panic buying triggered a spike of up to 20 per cent in the FMCG segment, sales of automobiles were severely hit in these states, with market leader Maruti Suzuki being the worst-affected. Cinema halls saw a 50 per cent drop in footfall during the month, while fuel
