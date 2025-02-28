Friday, February 28, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sour season: Climate change is shrinking Delhi's strawberry harvest

Sour season: Climate change is shrinking Delhi's strawberry harvest

Farms in Palla village are known for producing multiple varieties of strawberries, including Winter Down, Camarosa, Chandler, and Sweet Session

Farm workers pack strawberries for transportation in Palla, a village on the outskirts of Delhi
Premium

Farm workers pack strawberries for transportation in Palla, a village on the outskirts of Delhi | photos: Sarthak Choudhury

Sarthak Choudhury New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For Ashok, spotting a ripe strawberry on an eight-acre farm was once effortless. But in recent years, rising temperatures and climate change have made it increasingly difficult.
 
His hands move swiftly, brushing past berry after berry, fingers gently squeezing, eyes scanning each one. “It’s mid-February, and the temperature is already touching 30 degrees. This used to be the perfect time for harvesting strawberries. Now, by the time we decide to pick them, many have already spoiled,” says Ashok, a worker at Arvind Beniwal’s farm in Palla.
 
Palla, a quiet riverside village on Delhi’s northern border, presents a striking contrast to
Topics : Climate Change weather Delhi Pollution

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon