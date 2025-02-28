Sour season: Climate change is shrinking Delhi's strawberry harvest

For Ashok, spotting a ripe strawberry on an eight-acre farm was once effortless. But in recent years, rising temperatures and climate change have made it increasingly difficult.

His hands move swiftly, brushing past berry after berry, fingers gently squeezing, eyes scanning each one. “It’s mid-February, and the temperature is already touching 30 degrees. This used to be the perfect time for harvesting strawberries. Now, by the time we decide to pick them, many have already spoiled,” says Ashok, a worker at Arvind Beniwal’s farm in Palla.

Palla, a quiet riverside village on Delhi’s northern border, presents a striking contrast to