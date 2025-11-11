Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sowing trend: Wheat acreage rises 129% as of November 7, shows data

Sowing trend: Wheat acreage rises 129% as of November 7, shows data

Soil moisture substantially improved owing to vigorous post-monsoon showers across many parts of India, which swayed farmers to plant more area under rabi crops to get the best yields

Good showers in north-west regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, along with Madhya Pradesh will further aid rabi sowing, which are big wheat, mustard and chana producing areas

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Sowing of rabi crops picked up pace during the week ended November 7, with wheat witnessing 129 per cent growth in area covered as compared to the same period last year. Soil moisture substantially improved owing to vigorous post-monsoon showers across many parts of India, which swayed farmers to plant more area under rabi crops to get the best yields. Data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that between October 1 and November 11, the post-monsoon rains were almost 37 per cent above average with north-west India leading with 128 per cent surplus showers. Good showers in north-west regions, including
