Home / Industry / Agriculture / Stock limits on wheat reimposed despite record production retail prices

Stock limits on wheat reimposed despite record production retail prices

As the new rules, traders have been given 15 days to liquidate their excess wheat stocks and bring down the levels within the permissible limits

The limits have been retained at 3,000 tonnes for traders, 10 tonnes for retailers, and 10 tonnes for big chain retailers at each outlet.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

The Centre on Wednesday reimposed stock limits on wheat, which was was put on hold in March, to enable traders and retailers to refill their inventories. 
According to new rules, traders have 15 days to liquidate their excess wheat stocks and bring them down within the permissible limits. Last year, the government had given them 30 days to liquidate surplus inventories. 
The limits have been retained at 3,000 tonnes for traders, 10 tonnes for retailers, and 10 tonnes for big chain retailers at each outlet. Since June 2023, stock limits have been modified eight times. Due to the limits, the
