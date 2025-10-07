Stubble burning: Will extended rains dampen pollution levels this season?

Paddy stubble burning incidents in the first 20 days of the 2025 season starting September 15 to October 5 have seen a considerable drop in all states with Punjab and Haryana, the two leading states for the polluting practice, seeing a dramatic fall of almost 51 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh, which has over the past few years emerged as a new hotspot of paddy stubble burning, has also seen a drop of almost 20 per cent in that period. In fact, in 2024, MP recorded higher incidents of paddy stubble burning than Punjab and Haryana.