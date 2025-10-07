Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Stubble burning: Will extended rains dampen pollution levels this season?

Stubble burning: Will extended rains dampen pollution levels this season?

In the kharif season, paddy is cultivated in almost the same amount of area in MP as it is in Punjab, which is approximately 3.3-3.6 million hectares

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely
premium

Paddy is grown on about 2.8 mn/ha of land in Punjab, which produces about 20 million tonnes of stubble annually. Haryana sees paddy cultivation in around 1.3 million hectares and produces about 1.2 MT of paddy stubble.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paddy stubble burning incidents in the first 20 days of the 2025 season starting September 15 to October 5 have seen a considerable drop in all states with Punjab and Haryana, the two leading states for the polluting practice, seeing a dramatic fall of almost 51 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively.
 
Madhya Pradesh, which has over the past few years emerged as a new hotspot of paddy stubble burning, has also seen a drop of almost 20 per cent in that period. In fact, in 2024, MP recorded higher incidents of paddy stubble burning than Punjab and Haryana.
Topics : Stubble burning air pollution
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon