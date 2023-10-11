Sunflower seeds to capsicum: Minimum support price fire is raging

On April 20 this year, farmers from a number of districts in Punjab gathered on the Bathinda-Mansa National Highway with plastic bags full of capsicums. What followed next left onlookers and people driving down the road gobsmacked. The farmers tipped the ripe capsicums on the highway and watched as vehicles rode over the vegetables and squashed them.
Again, in June, farmers from Punjab and Haryana blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of sunflower seeds.