Sunflower seeds to capsicum: Minimum support price fire is raging

On April 20 this year, farmers from a number of districts in Punjab gathered on the Bathinda-Mansa National Highway with plastic bags full of capsicums. What followed next left on­look­ers and people driving down the road gobsmacked. The far­mers tipped the ripe capsicums on the highway and watched as vehicles rode over the vegetables and squashed them.

Again, in June, farmers from Punjab and Haryana blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of sunflower seeds.