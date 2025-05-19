UP govt upscaling ethanol supplies with projects worth Rs 6,700 crore

Uttar Pradesh (UP), the nation’s leading ethanol producer with over 1.50 billion litres generated in 2023-24, has logged fresh private investment worth ₹6,772 crore in the sector.

"Private investors are setting up facilities worth ₹6,772 crore for creating an additional ethanol capacity of 1.06 billion litres in UP," a senior official said. According to the government data, UP produced more than 1.50 billion litres of ethanol in 2023–24 from 102 active distilleries.

Ethanol is mixed with petroleum products as a greener alternative to fossil fuels. The Centre aims to achieve a blending ratio of more than 20 per cent by