Monday, May 19, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / UP govt upscaling ethanol supplies with projects worth Rs 6,700 crore

UP govt upscaling ethanol supplies with projects worth Rs 6,700 crore

Keeping pace with the clean energy demand, boosting ethanol is key to energy security and enhancing rural incomes

Ethanol
Premium

The Yogi-led government has also implemented a 5-year strategy to transform the state's sugarcane sector

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh (UP), the nation’s leading ethanol producer with over 1.50 billion litres generated in 2023-24, has logged fresh private investment worth ₹6,772 crore in the sector.
 
"Private investors are setting up facilities worth ₹6,772 crore for creating an additional ethanol capacity of 1.06 billion litres in UP," a senior official said. According to the government data, UP produced more than 1.50 billion litres of ethanol in 2023–24 from 102 active distilleries.
 
Ethanol is mixed with petroleum products as a greener alternative to fossil fuels. The Centre aims to achieve a blending ratio of more than 20 per cent by
Topics : Uttar Pradesh private investment ethanol Sugarcane

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon