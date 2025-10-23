Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / UP to procure 6 Mt paddy worth ₹14,000 crore in 2025-26 Kharif season

UP to procure 6 Mt paddy worth ₹14,000 crore in 2025-26 Kharif season

While procurement of paddy began in the western UP districts on October 1, the process will commence on November 1 in the eastern UP region

Paddy, Agriculture
premium

UP to procure 6M tonnes of paddy at raised MSP; farmers to register via OTP, receive DBT within 48 hrs, ensuring transparency and support for smallholders.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to purchase 6 million tonnes (Mt) of paddy in the current Kharif marketing season 2025–26 worth around ₹14,000 crore.
 
For the current season, the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been hiked to ₹2,369 per quintal (100 kg) for the common variety and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A, compared to ₹2,300 per quintal and ₹2,320 per quintal respectively last year.
 
While procurement of paddy began in the western UP districts on October 1, the process will commence on November 1 in the eastern UP region.
 
“The paddy procurement under the MSP mechanism
Topics : Uttar Pradesh UP government Paddy procurement Kharif season minimum support price
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon