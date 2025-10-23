UP to procure 6 Mt paddy worth ₹14,000 crore in 2025-26 Kharif season

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to purchase 6 million tonnes (Mt) of paddy in the current Kharif marketing season 2025–26 worth around ₹14,000 crore.

For the current season, the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been hiked to ₹2,369 per quintal (100 kg) for the common variety and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A, compared to ₹2,300 per quintal and ₹2,320 per quintal respectively last year.

While procurement of paddy began in the western UP districts on October 1, the process will commence on November 1 in the eastern UP region.

“The paddy procurement under the MSP mechanism