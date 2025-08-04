Uttar Pradesh faces fertiliser supply shortage amid rising demand

Even as Uttar Pradesh has a fertiliser inventory of nearly 1.5 million tonnes (MT) for the current kharif season, the supply is falling short in several administrative divisions.

The total stock comprises 918,000 tonnes of urea and 558,000 tonnes of phosphatic soil nutrients such as Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Nitrogen Phosphorus Potash (NPK).

However, 11 of the total 18 administrative divisions in UP are still facing a shortfall. Seven divisions, including Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Agra, Varanasi and Bareilly have maximum availability of fertilisers.

UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the government is committed to ensuring adequate supply of