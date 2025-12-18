Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Uttar Pradesh paddy procurement injects ₹5,000 crore into rural economy

Uttar Pradesh paddy procurement injects ₹5,000 crore into rural economy

The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy this season is ₹2,369 per quintal for common variety, and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A

paddy straw
premium

Over 783,000 farmers have registered for the paddy sale this year, up from the 670,000 registrations last year | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has paid over ₹5,000 crore for paddy procurement in the ongoing kharif marketing season 2025-26 so far. 
 
The state has procured around 2.14 million tonnes (Mt) of paddy this season, out of its target of 6 Mt. 
 
The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy this season is ₹2,369 per quintal for common variety, and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A. If the purchase target is met, the institutional paddy procurement will translate into a farm income of more than ₹14,000 crore. 
 
The UP food department has also procured roughly 160,000 tonnes of bajra (pearl millet) for
Topics : Uttar Pradesh agriculture sector Paddy procurement
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon