Uttar Pradesh paddy procurement injects ₹5,000 crore into rural economy

The Uttar Pradesh government has paid over ₹5,000 crore for paddy procurement in the ongoing kharif marketing season 2025-26 so far.

The state has procured around 2.14 million tonnes (Mt) of paddy this season, out of its target of 6 Mt.

The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy this season is ₹2,369 per quintal for common variety, and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A. If the purchase target is met, the institutional paddy procurement will translate into a farm income of more than ₹14,000 crore.

The UP food department has also procured roughly 160,000 tonnes of bajra (pearl millet) for