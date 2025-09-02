Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Vegetable prices steady in Delhi despite heavy rain in North India

Vegetable prices steady in Delhi despite heavy rain in North India

IMD said today current spell of heavy rains over North to continue for 2 more days

vendors, vendor, vegetable, Vegetables
premium

It quotes a Reserve Bank of India data that showed that rainfall changes raise vegetable inflation by 1.24 percentage points, while temperature changes increase it by 1.30 points. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The prices of vegetables held steady in Delhi during August despite relentless rain lashing most of North India from where the national capital gets its daily supplies. This should help in keeping households’ budgets somewhat under control.
 
But there may be challenges ahead. Monsoon is expected to remain strong all through September even in northern parts of the country, which may lead to supply disruption and damage to standing crops.
 
A recent analysis by Climate Trends shows that in the past five years, extreme heatwaves and erratic rainfall have severely impacted tomato, onion, and potato (TOP) production, pushing up prices
Topics : vegetable prices Delhi Monsoon rains food inflation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon