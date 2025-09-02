Vegetable prices steady in Delhi despite heavy rain in North India

The prices of vegetables held steady in Delhi during August despite relentless rain lashing most of North India from where the national capital gets its daily supplies. This should help in keeping households’ budgets somewhat under control.

But there may be challenges ahead. Monsoon is expected to remain strong all through September even in northern parts of the country, which may lead to supply disruption and damage to standing crops.

A recent analysis by Climate Trends shows that in the past five years, extreme heatwaves and erratic rainfall have severely impacted tomato, onion, and potato (TOP) production, pushing up prices