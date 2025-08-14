Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Why India still remains in a state of confusion when it comes to GM crops

Why India still remains in a state of confusion when it comes to GM crops

For now, India's GM crop landscape remains one of promise stalled by policy inertia, while scientific, commercial, and global trade pressures continue to mount

chart
premium

Pro-GM groups point out that the resurgence of pests such as the pink bollworm in Bt cotton fields is due not to the seed itself, but to poor implementation of refugia management strategies.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A lesser-known chapter in the life of MS Swaminathan, the chief architect of India’s Green Revolution, is his role in nudging the Vatican towards supporting genetically modified (GM) crops as a tool to fight global hunger.
 
As narrated in a recent biography by his niece Priyambada Jayakumar (MS Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India), Swaminathan, while serving with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), met Pope John Paul II privately in 1982.  The pontiff, deeply troubled by drought-induced hunger in Africa, backed FAO’s efforts to tackle the crisis. 
His successor, Pope Benedict XVI, invited Swaminathan to the Vatican to
Topics : take two Farming Agriculture
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon