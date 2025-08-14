Why India still remains in a state of confusion when it comes to GM crops

A lesser-known chapter in the life of MS Swaminathan, the chief architect of India’s Green Revolution, is his role in nudging the Vatican towards supporting genetically modified (GM) crops as a tool to fight global hunger.

As narrated in a recent biography by his niece Priyambada Jayakumar (MS Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India), Swaminathan, while serving with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), met Pope John Paul II privately in 1982. The pontiff, deeply troubled by drought-induced hunger in Africa, backed FAO’s efforts to tackle the crisis.

His successor, Pope Benedict XVI, invited Swaminathan to the Vatican to