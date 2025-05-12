Why the Indus river system is truly Pakistan's economic 'jugular vein'

Even as New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding amid conflict, one of the things that still remained in the spotlight was the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). India had put the treaty, signed between the two countries in 1960, in abeyance after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The treaty between India and Pakistan was brokered by the World Bank and was considered one of the most durable trans-boundary water agreements signed anywhere in the world. India, according to the agreement, has rights over the three eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — in the Indus Basin. Pakistan