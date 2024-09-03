Business Standard
3.5% discount unlikely to drive old vehicles towards scrapping shops

Since August 1, 2022, fewer than 45,000 private vehicles have been scrapped, indicating a slow uptake of the programme

Vehicle scrappage policy
Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

The recent discount by automobile makers for vehicle scrapping might not be enough to lure customers. Automobile sector experts argue that consumers might find more value in either continuing to drive their existing vehicles or selling them to third parties, making scrapping a less appealing option.

Commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturers recently introduced discounts ranging from 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent of the ex-showroom price on buying a new vehicle if the customer scraps the older one. Sector experts believe that increasing the incentives to around 10 per cent would drive more meaningful behavioural change.

