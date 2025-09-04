Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / ₹950 crore subsidy to boost EV adoption, infra expansion in Uttar Pradesh

₹950 crore subsidy to boost EV adoption, infra expansion in Uttar Pradesh

The state registered sales of about 370,000 electric vehicles in FY25, ahead of Maharashtra (240,000), Karnataka (170,000) and Tamil Nadu (132,000)

In FY25, the UP transport department reported 3.79 million new vehicle registrations, with 1.1 million added in the first quarter of FY26 alone, reflecting a fast-growing market.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

With the state emerging as India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) market, the Uttar Pradesh government has provided financial subsidies worth around ₹950 crore to boost its electric mobility roadmap.
 
The state registered sales of about 370,000 electric vehicles in FY25, ahead of Maharashtra (240,000), Karnataka (170,000) and Tamil Nadu (132,000).
 
"To further push electric mobility, tax and fee exemptions worth almost ₹950 crore have been provided to the EV consumers," a senior UP official said.
 
The amended UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Policy 2022 offers incentives on two, three-wheelers and cars to catalyse EV adoption in the state while cutting vehicular
