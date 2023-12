The election code, restricting the circulation of cash, has impacted commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the post-festival period, according to industry insiders.

The limit on cash handling during elections is Rs 2 lakh.

Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada) showed that CV sales were down by almost 2 per cent in November (the Diwali month) to 84,586 units, compared to 86,150 units during the same month in 2022. Compared to October, sales were down by 4.64 per cent.