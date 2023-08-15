Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Audi to BMW, German carmakers drive luxury vehicle sales into high gear

2023 likely to be a record year for luxury car sales

BMW
Premium

Representative Image (Photo: twitter)

Anoushka SawhneySohini Das Mumbai/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us
After a strong first half of the year, luxury car sales are likely to hit a record high in 2023, riding on robust performance from the big three German carmakers – Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz India.

According to industry estimates, just over 21,000 luxury cars were sold between January and June 2023, and the full-year estimate is to cross 46,000-47,000 cars. After a brief lull during the pandemic, there has been a strong revival in this segment – bolstered by more launches across different price bands, replacement demand, ban on old diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR), and some amou

Also Read

Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50%

BMW India expects double-digit growth in 2023, chip supply a challenge

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Struggling BMW blames supply-chain issues even as luxury car sales flourish

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications

Mahindra launches 7 lightweight 4WD OJA tractors, beginning at Rs 5.64 lakh

Ola to offer e-bikes, cheap e-scooters to phase out petrol two-wheelers

Sedan demand strong despite surge in SUV growth: Mercedes Benz India MD

Passenger vehicle sales set to cross 1 mn mark in festive period this year

New model should help double our market share to 30%: Ather's Tarun Mehta

Topics : German automakers Audi BMW Mercedes Benz automobile industry

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon