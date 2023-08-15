Audi to BMW, German carmakers drive luxury vehicle sales into high gear

After a strong first half of the year, luxury car sales are likely to hit a record high in 2023, riding on robust performance from the big three German carmakers – Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz India.

According to industry estimates, just over 21,000 luxury cars were sold between January and June 2023, and the full-year estimate is to cross 46,000-47,000 cars. After a brief lull during the pandemic, there has been a strong revival in this segment – bolstered by more launches across different price bands, replacement demand, ban on old diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR), and some amou