Auto component industry's total sales grow 12.6% in first half of FY24

Sales jumped by 34.8 per cent Y-o-Y to $33.9 billion

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

The Indian auto component industry's total sales grew by 12.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $36.1 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year on the back of strong passenger vehicle (PV) and high-end motorcycles sales, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said on Wednesday.

In the first half of last fiscal year, the auto component industry's sales increased by 34.8 per cent Y-o-Y to $33.9 billion. The growth in H1 of the current fiscal year is lower as industry was recuperating from the pandemic, ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta told Business Standard.

The auto component exports from India

Auto sector Auto components industry Indian industry

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

