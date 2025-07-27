Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto companies align dispatches with retail demand amid stock pileup

Auto companies align dispatches with retail demand amid stock pileup

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise just 0.5% in H1 2025 as OEMs curb factory output to align with slower retail demand and elevated dealer stock levels

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last week asked multinationals to reduce royalty payments to curb the forex outgo and promote domestic manufacturing and product development.
premium

Despite the 2.5 per cent increase in retail sales over the first half of the calendar year, high inventories persist.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manufacturers of passenger vehicles (PVs) in the first half of the calendar year (2025) reported a modest 0.5 per cent year-on-year increase in wholesale dispatches, while retail sales grew 2.5 per cent for the same period, reflecting a calibrated approach by automakers amid elevated dealership inventories and cautious consumer sentiment. 
 
According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), dispatches rose marginally to 2,164,785 units, up from 2,152,828 units a year earlier.
 
Retail sales, meanwhile, grew at a stronger pace of 2.5 per cent during the same period, reaching 2,069,796 units, according to the data from the Federation of Automobile
Topics : Passenger Vehicles passenger vehicle exports passenger vehicle sales automobile industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon