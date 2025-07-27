Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo to add more int'l destinations; to explore new MRO opportunities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

IndiGo will continue to add more overseas destinations with A321 XLRs set to join the fleet this fiscal year and aims to increase its international capacity share to 40 per cent by 2030.

Also, the country's largest airline plans to explore new opportunities in the MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) space, according to its annual report for 2024-25.

IndiGo, which has been flying for over 18 years, has a domestic market share of 64.5 per cent, operates around 2,200 flights daily with more than 430 planes.

"We will continue to add more destinations internationally, especially with XLRs coming in along with our newly leased wide body aircraft for long haul operations. From 28 per cent current international capacity share, we are aiming for 40 per cent by FY 2030," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in his message in the annual report.

 

Earlier this month, the carrier started flights to Manchester and Amsterdam that are being operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliners leased from Norway's Norse Atlantic.

The long range A321 XLRs and wide-body A350-900s are expected to join the airline's fleet in the current fiscal year ending March 2026, and 2027, respectively.

"IndiGo also plans to explore new opportunities in the MRO space as India's infrastructure development is picking up," it said.

The airline is setting up an MRO facility in Bengaluru.

In the annual report, the airline said its outlook remains promising, supported by a healthy demand environment and firm capacity growth.

"While macroeconomic uncertainties and operating headwinds such as aircraft groundings and fuel cost volatility remain, IndiGo continues to proactively manage these challenges through fleet diversification, damp leasing strategies and strategic agreements with OEMs," it said.

OEM refers to original equipment manufacturer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

