Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto Inc bats for closer ties with govt for securing critical raw materials

Auto Inc bats for closer ties with govt for securing critical raw materials

It is working on a plan to secure supplies for next two-three quarters

car sales, passenger vehicle
premium

Siam has also identified 50 critical components and said the components industry here should start manufacturing these locally to make India self-reliant.

Sohini Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian automobile industry, which is battling rare earth magnet shortage, sought greater government cooperation to secure supplies of critical raw materials.
 
At the same time, several auto companies and component makers are already working on a plan to secure supplies for the next two-three quarters. They are also exploring alternative routes to ensure that production is not hit.
 
Speaking to Business Standard on the sidelines of the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) , the director of a leading two-wheeler major said they have already started testing several models on rare earth magnet-free motors.
 
“This
Topics : Mining industry Earth magnetic field Auto industry India India auto MNCs Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon