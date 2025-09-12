Auto Inc bats for closer ties with govt for securing critical raw materials

The Indian automobile industry, which is battling rare earth magnet shortage, sought greater government cooperation to secure supplies of critical raw materials.

At the same time, several auto companies and component makers are already working on a plan to secure supplies for the next two-three quarters. They are also exploring alternative routes to ensure that production is not hit.

Speaking to Business Standard on the sidelines of the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) , the director of a leading two-wheeler major said they have already started testing several models on rare earth magnet-free motors.

“This