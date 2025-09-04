GST cuts boost auto sector, dealers hope for quick cess resolution

If one walks into a car showroom on Friday, the dealer is unlikely to offer much guidance on the on-road price of any car the customer wants, said an office bearer of a dealers’ body.

“Within a week, however, we expect to have clarity on the issue of compensation cess dealers have already paid while buying the car from the OEM. The impact of the cess alone is around Rs 2,500-3,000 crore for dealers,” said C.S. Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). He added that dealers are sitting on an inventory of around 600,000 passenger vehicles