Auto sector seeks full CAFE exemption for N1 light commercial vehicles

Auto sector seeks full CAFE exemption for N1 light commercial vehicles

SIAM cites affordability, weak sales, minimal emissions and regulatory overload as reasons to exempt N1 segment from stricter fuel efficiency rules from April 2027

SIAM’s formal submission to the government argued that the N1 segment has faced prolonged stress, with sales declining at a compound annual rate of 1.64 per cent between FY19 and FY25. | Representative Image

Deepak Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

The Indian automobile industry has urged the central government to completely exempt N1 light commercial vehicles (LCVs)—defined as goods-carrying vehicles with a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 3.5 tonnes—from the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms set to take effect from April 2027, sources told Business Standard.
 
Last month, industry body the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) submitted the exemption request on multiple grounds, including a prolonged sales slowdown in the N1 segment, rising costs due to frequent regulatory changes, weak electric vehicle penetration in this category, limited access to affordable finance for buyers, and its negligible overall
