Auto sector seeks full CAFE exemption for N1 light commercial vehicles

The Indian automobile industry has urged the central government to completely exempt N1 light commercial vehicles (LCVs)—defined as goods-carrying vehicles with a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 3.5 tonnes—from the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms set to take effect from April 2027, sources told Business Standard.

Last month, industry body the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) submitted the exemption request on multiple grounds, including a prolonged sales slowdown in the N1 segment, rising costs due to frequent regulatory changes, weak electric vehicle penetration in this category, limited access to affordable finance for buyers, and its negligible overall