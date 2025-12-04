Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto industry weighed down by forex pressure as rupee depreciates

Auto industry weighed down by forex pressure as rupee depreciates

With the rupee weakening against the euro and dollar, luxury and mass-market automakers are preparing steep price hikes as rising import and semiconductor costs squeeze margins

auto sector, passenger vehicles
premium

Industry insiders explained that makers have passed on the GST rate rationalisation benefits entirely to customers, leaving them with little headroom to manoeuvre cost pressures.

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s auto industry, especially the high-end and luxury cars, are suffering from forex pressure as the Indian currency depreciates against both the US dollar and the euro. 
Most of the luxury cars are imported from Europe, either in completely-knocked-down (CKD) form and assembled in local plants, or are imported as completely-built-units (CBUs). 
With the rupee sliding vis-a-vis the Euro by almost 15 per cent year-to-year, the luxury original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are feeling the pressure. 
Speaking to Business Standard, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The buoyant effect of the price drop on demand for luxury vehicles may
Topics : Auto industry car prices Auto sector Rupee vs dollar
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon