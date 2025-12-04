Auto industry weighed down by forex pressure as rupee depreciates

India’s auto industry, especially the high-end and luxury cars, are suffering from forex pressure as the Indian currency depreciates against both the US dollar and the euro.

Most of the luxury cars are imported from Europe, either in completely-knocked-down (CKD) form and assembled in local plants, or are imported as completely-built-units (CBUs).

With the rupee sliding vis-a-vis the Euro by almost 15 per cent year-to-year, the luxury original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are feeling the pressure.

Speaking to Business Standard, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The buoyant effect of the price drop on demand for luxury vehicles may