Electric two-wheeler firms in talks with govt for localisation relief

Electric two-wheeler (e2W) firms have approached the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), seeking exemptions from including

electric motors in the localisation calculations under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto components — and from the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) localisation requirement for subsidy eligibility under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement scheme.

In a meeting with the MHI, 2W companies told the government that their stock of rare earth magnets is dwindling, leaving them with no option but to import electric motors — already fitted with rare earth magnets — directly from China. Earlier, many companies