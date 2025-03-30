Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto e2Ws on full charge in FY25; Ola Electric's lead flickers

Bajaj Auto e2Ws on full charge in FY25; Ola Electric's lead flickers

Ola Electric has attributed part of its struggle to an ongoing dispute with a vendor responsible for facilitating registrations, arguing that its actual sales figures are higher

Buoyed up by distribution expansion, a bevy of new launches, and the entry of Honda Motorcycles with electric Activa, two-wheeler manufacturers are confident that electric scooter (e-scooter) penetration could rise to a fourth or fifth of the total
In the quarter ending March 2025, Bajaj has emerged as the frontrunner with a 26 per cent market share, followed by TVS at 24 per cent, and Ola trailing at just over 20 per cent

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Bajaj Auto has staged a remarkable turnaround in the electric two-wheeler market. After a sluggish start, the legacy automaker accelerated sharply in FY25, more than doubling its electric scooter registrations and nearly doubling its market share within 12 months — largely at the expense of its key rival, Ola Electric. Competitors TVS Motor Company and Ather Electric managed to hold their ground, maintaining their market shares at FY24 levels.
 
Bajaj Auto’s electric scooter registrations surged by 109 per cent to 224,056 units in FY25, according to VAHAN data as of March 30, up from just 107,000 in FY24 This growth
Topics : Auto sales Auto industry Bajaj Auto Ola Electric Mobility

