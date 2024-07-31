Business Standard
Bajaj Auto, TVS lead the charge in electric two-wheeler sales surge

The volume push was led by Bajaj, which saw its vehicle registrations go up by a staggering 79 per cent to hit 16,269 in July over the previous month

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers
Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Incumbent two-wheeler players Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have upped the ante in their battle for the electric two-wheeler (e2W) sweepstakes on the back of expanding distribution and their entry into the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment for the first time.

The volume push was led by Bajaj, which saw its vehicle registrations go up by a staggering 79 per cent to hit 16,269 in July over the previous month. As a result, its registration share saw a sharp increase from 11.6 per cent in June to 16.9 per cent in just a month.

Clearly, incumbent operators are striking

Topics : Bajaj Auto TVS Motor Company automobile industry automobile manufacturer

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

