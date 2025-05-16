Belrise eyes four-wheeler, CV push ahead of ₹2,150-cr IPO on May 21

Auto component manufacturer Belrise Industries, which currently derives a large share of its business from the two-wheeler segment, is preparing to diversify aggressively into the four-wheeler and commercial vehicle (CV) space, ahead of its ₹2,150 crore initial public offering (IPO) set to open on 21 May.

The company, which offers a wide range of products including chassis systems, exhausts, and polymer components, plans to set up three new manufacturing plants in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Pune (Maharashtra), and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Of these, the Chennai facility will serve as a key hub, catering to a wide range of OEMs such as Royal