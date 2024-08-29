BS@50: Climate change of another kind in India Inc's 50-year journey

In the early 1970s, a little before Business Standard began to publish, Rahul Bajaj was summoned by the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission. The archaic commission had accused Bajaj, managing director of the two-wheeler giant that bears his family’s name, of a “crime”.

“My ‘crime’? I had produced more scooters than what was permitted under my industrial licence,” Bajaj wrote in this newspaper in 2014. The waiting period on Bajaj scooters ran into years and the company had the wherewithal to produce more. But it was not allowed to do so, regardless of the positive spinoffs