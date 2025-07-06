Car prices likely to rise at 4.5% CAGR to touch ₹14.72 lakh by 2029

Automobile price inflation, which surged over the past five years, is expected to moderate over the next four to five years, according to industry analysts.

The average selling price (ASP) of automobiles rose by 41 per cent—from ₹8.07 lakh in 2019 to ₹11.64 lakh in 2024—according to data from market research firm Jato Dynamics. By 2029, ASPs are projected to reach ₹14.72 lakh. Prices grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 per cent from 2019 to 2025 (year-to-date) and are expected to grow at a slower 4.5 per cent CAGR from 2026 to 2029.

The price growth