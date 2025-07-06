Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Car prices likely to rise at 4.5% CAGR to touch ₹14.72 lakh by 2029

Car prices likely to rise at 4.5% CAGR to touch ₹14.72 lakh by 2029

While average selling prices rose 7.6% between 2019 and 2024 due to premiumisation and regulation costs, they are expected to rise more moderately at 4.5% CAGR till 2029

The price growth between 2019 and 2024 alone clocked a higher CAGR of 7.6 per cent, Jato data showed. Image: Bloomberg

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Automobile price inflation, which surged over the past five years, is expected to moderate over the next four to five years, according to industry analysts.
 
The average selling price (ASP) of automobiles rose by 41 per cent—from ₹8.07 lakh in 2019 to ₹11.64 lakh in 2024—according to data from market research firm Jato Dynamics. By 2029, ASPs are projected to reach ₹14.72 lakh. Prices grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 per cent from 2019 to 2025 (year-to-date) and are expected to grow at a slower 4.5 per cent CAGR from 2026 to 2029.
 
The price growth
