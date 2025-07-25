China's rare earth curbs: No relief for EV cos as govt pushes localisation

The Ministry of Heavy Industries, through its vehicle-testing agencies, on Thursday instructed electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturers to formally declare they have adequate rare earth magnet inventories and are producing key components — traction motors and electronic throttles — locally, as required under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, Business Standard has learnt.

The directive came amid growing industry concern over supply chain constraints following China’s April 4 move to restrict exports of rare earth magnets —critical inputs in traction motors. Automakers had been anticipating temporary relief from localisation rules, arguing indigenisation of certain auto parts in the current scenario was unviable.