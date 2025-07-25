Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / China's rare earth curbs: No relief for EV cos as govt pushes localisation

China's rare earth curbs: No relief for EV cos as govt pushes localisation

The directive came amid growing industry concern over supply chain constraints following China's April 4 move to restrict exports of rare earth magnets

rare earth magnets
premium

Both traction motors and electronic throttles are critical to electric vehicle functionality and are particularly vulnerable to supply chain disruptions linked to the rare earth crunch.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Heavy Industries, through its vehicle-testing agencies, on Thursday instructed electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturers to formally declare they have adequate rare earth magnet inventories and are producing key components — traction motors and electronic throttles — locally, as required under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, Business Standard has learnt. 
The directive came amid growing industry concern over supply chain constraints following China’s April 4 move to restrict exports of rare earth magnets —critical inputs in traction motors. Automakers had been anticipating temporary relief from localisation rules, arguing indigenisation of certain auto parts in the current scenario was unviable.
Topics : Earth magnetic field EV market Electric Vehicles China
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon