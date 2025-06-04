Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Classic Legends targets FY26 profitability with new launches, expansion

Classic Legends plans to launch five bikes in FY26 and double its volumes while expanding its dealer network and focusing on exports to achieve profitability

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) data, Classic Legends sold 32,343 units in FY25, capturing a 0.17 per cent share of the market.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Classic Legends, the parent company behind the Jawa, BSA, and Yezdi motorcycle brands, is revving up its efforts to capture a significant share of India's booming 300–650 cc motorcycle segment, a territory currently dominated by players such as Royal Enfield, Triumph, and Harley-Davidson. The company is betting on product innovation, network expansion, and exports to achieve profit-before-tax (PBT) level profitability by FY26, a senior company official said.
 
On Wednesday, the company launched the new 334 cc Yezdi Adventure motorcycle at an introductory price of ₹2.1 lakh (ex-showroom), its first product roll-out for FY26. It plans five new model launches in
