Classic Legends targets FY26 profitability with new launches, expansion

Classic Legends, the parent company behind the Jawa, BSA, and Yezdi motorcycle brands, is revving up its efforts to capture a significant share of India's booming 300–650 cc motorcycle segment, a territory currently dominated by players such as Royal Enfield, Triumph, and Harley-Davidson. The company is betting on product innovation, network expansion, and exports to achieve profit-before-tax (PBT) level profitability by FY26, a senior company official said.

On Wednesday, the company launched the new 334 cc Yezdi Adventure motorcycle at an introductory price of ₹2.1 lakh (ex-showroom), its first product roll-out for FY26. It plans five new model launches in