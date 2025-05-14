Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit up 27%; Royal Enfield sets sales record

Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,362 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25), driven by new launches, international expansion, and business diversification. Total revenue from operations rose 23.15 per cent, boosted by growth in two-wheeler and commercial vehicle volumes.
This was Eicher's highest-ever Q4 and annual revenue. On Wednesday, the company’s stock rose 0.48 per cent to close at ₹5,446.90 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The results were announced after market hours.
B Govindarajan, managing director, Eicher Motors and CEO, Royal Enfield, said: “Eicher posted a record performance this quarter and the growth momentum carried through the full year, driven by Royal Enfield’s market-leading new model launches, expanding international footprint, and electric vehicle positioning, alongside Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recording truck, bus, and parts sales growth supported by product expansion and localisation.”
On the export front, Royal Enfield remains cautiously optimistic for FY26, despite dynamic global tariff conditions. In key markets such as the United States, the company has proactively stocked pre-tariff motorcycles to ensure uninterrupted availability for the current season. Strategic investments continue, with Royal Enfield crossing the 100,000-unit export milestone last year.
The company is expanding its presence in Brazil with additional CKD (completely knocked down) operations, while in Thailand, it has set up a CKD plant to enhance proximity to customers and leverage trade agreements. The focus remains on absolute EBITDA growth rather than margin percentages, with continued investments in product upgrades and feature enhancements.
Also Read
For FY25, Eicher’s consolidated net profit rose 18.3 per cent to ₹4,734.4 crore. Revenue from operations grew 14.1 per cent to ₹18,870.3 crore.
Siddhartha Lal, chairman, Eicher Motors, said: “In the motorcycle business, the middleweight segment (250–750 cc) saw a lot of action, as Royal Enfield sold one million motorcycles annually for the first time in its history. At VECV too, we saw record-breaking volumes and a strong performance despite prevailing challenging market conditions.”
In Q4 FY25, Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, delivering 280,801 motorcycles—a 23.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase. For the full year, Royal Enfield crossed the one million mark in annual sales for the first time, with total volumes at 1,002,893 units, a 10 per cent Y-o-Y rise. Domestic sales stood at 902,757 units (up 8.1 per cent), while international volumes rose 29.7 per cent to 100,136 units.
The company also revealed that Royal Enfield’s electric sub-brand, Flying Flea, will hit the market in Q4 FY26. Developed as the brand’s first step into electric mobility, Flying Flea will focus on lightweight, urban-centric motorcycles that blend timeless design with modern technology. The initial line-up includes two models—C6 and S6—set for launch in Q4 FY26. Backed by a team of over 450 engineers, the electric platform will evolve across multiple form factors. Flying Flea will remain under the Royal Enfield umbrella, with retail strategies—ranging from existing dealerships to D2C and new formats—currently under evaluation. The concept was first unveiled at EICMA 2024.
VECV reported revenue from operations of ₹23,548 crore, a 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase. It sold 90,000 units in FY25, marking 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, said: “VECV continued to outperform a nearly flat industry in FY25. We closed the year as a market leader in the Indian 5–18.5T light and medium-duty truck segment and recorded our highest-ever deliveries across key business verticals.”
Eicher Trucks and Buses entered the small commercial vehicle segment with the launch of the Eicher Pro X range of electric-first small trucks. Volvo Trucks introduced India’s first FM Road Train—a tractor unit towing two or more trailers. Additionally, both Volvo and Eicher began deliveries of LNG-powered trucks. Eicher Trucks and Buses also expanded their electric vehicle offerings during the year.