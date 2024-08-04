In a first: CNG passenger vehicles ride past diesel in sales race

For the first time, sales of compressed natural gas (CNG) passenger vehicles in India have surpassed diesel vehicles during the first quarter of the current financial year.

According to market leader Maruti Suzuki, one in every three cars it sells domestically is a CNG vehicle. It said 189,699, or 18.49 per cent, of the overall 1.03 million passenger vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2024-25 were CNG vehicles, while 188,868, or 18.41 per cent, were diesel. In June 2023, the share of CNG in the market stood at 13.63 per cent and that of diesel was