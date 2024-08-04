Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

In a first: CNG passenger vehicles ride past diesel in sales race

The share of CNG in the overall passenger vehicle market increased from 13.63 percent in June 2023 to 18.5 percent in June 2024

Cars
Premium

Representative Picture

Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time, sales of compressed natural gas (CNG) passenger vehicles in India have surpassed diesel vehicles during the first quarter of the current financial year.

According to market leader Maruti Suzuki, one in every three cars it sells domestically is a CNG vehicle. It said 189,699, or 18.49 per cent, of the overall 1.03 million passenger vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2024-25 were CNG vehicles, while 188,868, or 18.41 per cent, were diesel. In June 2023, the share of CNG in the market stood at 13.63 per cent and that of diesel was

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki sees 48% profit surge, unveils plans for 6 EVs by 2031

CNG price in national capital, adjoining cities hiked by Re 1 per kg

After MGL and IGL, Torrent Gas reduces CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg

Reading the vital signs: Pharma sector, the market's trusted antidote

Relief for homeowners likely as finance ministry may modify LTCG regime

Topics : CNG cars diesel cars Auto industry Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon