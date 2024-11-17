CNG sedans gain popularity in India as consumers shift to cleaner fuels

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.

The data reveals that CNG adoption has gained traction steadily over the last few years, rising from a meager 10.8 per cent in 2021 to 41.5 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) 2024. Conversely, petrol has lost consumer preference, and its share fell sharply from 82 per cent in 2021 to 55.5 per cent YTD in 2024. Diesel too has lost its