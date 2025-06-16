Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Commuters feel the pinch as Karnataka HC order halts bike-taxi ops

Commuters feel the pinch as Karnataka HC order halts bike-taxi ops

Not just the customers, bike-taxi drivers are also left stranded as many depended on the service for their livelihood

bike taxi
premium

Meanwhile, mobility apps Uber and Rapido introduced bike parcel services “Moto Parcel” and “Bike Parcel”, respectively | Representative Image

Udisha SrivastavAjinkya KawalePeerzada Abrar New Delhi/Mumbai/Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commuters across Karnataka are feeling the pinch as the state high court issued a directive to halt bike-taxi services, leaving thousands of daily users scrambling for affordable and quick transport alternatives. Following the directive, major ride-hailing platforms, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, have suspended bike-taxi operations from June 16.
 
Shalini Kapat, a social media executive working at a private firm in Bengaluru, said bike taxis were efficient in navigating traffic and the time required for travelling was less. “Bike taxis cut down drastically on the time required to book and commute within Bengaluru. Booking is faster as compared to booking
Topics : Karnataka Bike Taxi Ola & Uber taxi
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon