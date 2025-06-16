Commuters feel the pinch as Karnataka HC order halts bike-taxi ops

Commuters across Karnataka are feeling the pinch as the state high court issued a directive to halt bike-taxi services, leaving thousands of daily users scrambling for affordable and quick transport alternatives. Following the directive, major ride-hailing platforms, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, have suspended bike-taxi operations from June 16.

Shalini Kapat, a social media executive working at a private firm in Bengaluru, said bike taxis were efficient in navigating traffic and the time required for travelling was less. “Bike taxis cut down drastically on the time required to book and commute within Bengaluru. Booking is faster as compared to booking