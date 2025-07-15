Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Curtains rise today on Tesla's India foray; Model Y tipped as flagbearer

Curtains rise today on Tesla's India foray; Model Y tipped as flagbearer

Real estate analysts watching Tesla's impact on rentals closely

Final preparations underway at Tesla’s 4,000 sq ft showroom at Maker Maxity commercial enclave in Mumbai’s BKC on Monday, a day ahead of the inauguration | Photos: Anjali singh
Final preparations underway at Tesla’s 4,000 sq ft showroom at Maker Maxity commercial enclave in Mumbai’s BKC on Monday, a day ahead of the inauguration | Photos: Anjali singh

Anjali SinghPrachi Pisal Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Global electric vehicle giant Tesla is set to make its long-awaited India debut on Tuesday, with the launch of its flagship Model Y SUV expected to headline the occasion. The American automaker has locked in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as the location for its first showroom in the country, marking a significant milestone in its entry into India’s burgeoning EV landscape.
 
Less than 24 hours before the unveiling, final preparations were underway at Tesla’s 4,000 sq ft space in Maker Maxity — an exclusive commercial enclave in BKC that houses sovereign wealth funds and global investment banks. Just
