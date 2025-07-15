Curtains rise today on Tesla's India foray; Model Y tipped as flagbearer

Global electric vehicle giant Tesla is set to make its long-awaited India debut on Tuesday, with the launch of its flagship Model Y SUV expected to headline the occasion. The American automaker has locked in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as the location for its first showroom in the country, marking a significant milestone in its entry into India’s burgeoning EV landscape.

Less than 24 hours before the unveiling, final preparations were underway at Tesla’s 4,000 sq ft space in Maker Maxity — an exclusive commercial enclave in BKC that houses sovereign wealth funds and global investment banks. Just