Global EV majors Tesla, VinFast, Kia set for India face-off on Tuesday

Global EV majors Tesla, VinFast and Kia to launch models, announce prices and open bookings on the same day, intensifying India's electric vehicle battle

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

This Tuesday, India’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape is set to witness some big-ticket moves. Three multinational EV majors — Tesla, VinFast, and Kia — will unveil their products, announce pricing, and open pre-bookings. 
While American major Tesla will showcase its Model Y, Vietnamese rival VinFast will drive in the VF6 and VF7, and South Korea’s Kia will offer its much-anticipated Carens Clavis EV. 
The rising interest from global majors comes as EV penetration in the passenger car segment jumped to 4.4 per cent in June 2025, up from around 2.5 per cent year-on-year, driven by government subsidies, according to the
