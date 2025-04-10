Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Delhi govt considers series of green measures to boost EV adoption

Delhi govt considers series of green measures to boost EV adoption

Rs 2K-10K cess on non-EVs older than 10 years, pollution cess on petrol under consideration

Cars
Premium

Sources also stated under the policy the Delhi government was planning to boost the “State EV Fund”.

Deepak PatelPuja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Through a series of green measures, the Delhi government is considering boosting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
The steps are introducing a pollution cess on petrol, increasing the cess on diesel, imposing annual green levies between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000 on non-EVs older than 10 years old, and mandating the installation of EV-charging stations in parking areas of housing societies.
 
These measures are being considered under EV Policy 2.0, which the state government is formulating. Sources said a draft of the policy would soon be released for public comments.
 
Sources also stated under the
Topics : Delhi automobile industry vehicles

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon