Delhi govt considers series of green measures to boost EV adoption

Through a series of green measures, the Delhi government is considering boosting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The steps are introducing a pollution cess on petrol, increasing the cess on diesel, imposing annual green levies between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000 on non-EVs older than 10 years old, and mandating the installation of EV-charging stations in parking areas of housing societies.

These measures are being considered under EV Policy 2.0, which the state government is formulating. Sources said a draft of the policy would soon be released for public comments.

