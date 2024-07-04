Business Standard
Massive monsoon season discounts take the wheel in car sales drive

As the monsoon season begins, carmakers and dealers are intensifying their efforts to attract buyers with various incentives, including discounts, exchange bonuses, and assured gifts

The AAR ruled that the dealer can claim input tax credit on inward supply of demo cars car sales
Premium

Representational Image

Anjali SinghShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
Car sales face pressure due to reduced footfall, triggered by the heatwave, and potentially lower consumer interest during the upcoming monsoon. In response, automobile companies and dealers have adopted aggressive strategies, such as keeping showrooms open late and offering massive discounts, primarily on entry-level vehicles.

According to a survey by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), showroom footfall has decreased by at least 18 per cent due to the heatwave. Although the heatwave is subsiding in many parts of the country, companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) are extending showroom hours into the night.

As the monsoon

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

