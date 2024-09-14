Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / E-bus drive set for boost, but delay in tendering poses challenge

E-bus drive set for boost, but delay in tendering poses challenge

PM E-DRIVE and PSM schemes instil confidence among e-bus manufacturers

With the launch of the ~10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and the ~3,435.33 crore PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, the industry is optimistic that these initiatives will sign
Premium

Representative Picture

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The country’s public transportation sector is steering towards a greener future.

With the launch of the Rs 10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and the Rs 3,435.33 crore PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, the industry is optimistic that these initiatives will significantly boost electric bus (e-bus) penetration.

Between January 1, 2019, and September 13, 2024, India sold 373,810 buses, with only 9,108 — just 2.4 per cent — being electric, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' Vahan portal.

This slow adoption persists despite the government’s

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon