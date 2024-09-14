E-bus drive set for boost, but delay in tendering poses challenge

The country’s public transportation sector is steering towards a greener future.

With the launch of the Rs 10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and the Rs 3,435.33 crore PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, the industry is optimistic that these initiatives will significantly boost electric bus (e-bus) penetration.

Between January 1, 2019, and September 13, 2024, India sold 373,810 buses, with only 9,108 — just 2.4 per cent — being electric, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' Vahan portal.

This slow adoption persists despite the government’s