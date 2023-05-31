E2W firms look to rejig prices and features to cope with subsidy cut

The industry is also urging the government to extend the FAMEII subsidies beyond the current financial year.

The latest tweak to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles, or FAME-II, reduces the incentive for e2Ws to a maximum of Rs 22,500 apiece, from Rs 60,000, resulting in an increase of around 20 per cent in the average price of an e2W, which ranges from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,50,000. Industry estimates say sales of registered e2Ws may clock only half of the 2.3 million target for this financial year.