Electric 2W, 3W companies likely to face retest for FAME-III scheme

Re-certification needed for all models; EMPS may be extended for two more months

Makers of electric two- and three-wheelers have to retest and recertify their models in order to stay eligible for subsidies under the third version of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (And Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which is in
At present, there are over 40 to 50 models, which will have to go through the scrutiny of testing agencies under FAME-III

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Makers of electric two- and three-wheelers have to retest and recertify their models in order to stay eligible for subsidies under the third version of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (And Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which is in the works.

This is what major testing and certification agencies for vehicles under the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), have conveyed to them in a meeting.

The move comes at a time when sources say the government is planning to extend the electric mobility promotion scheme (EMPS) 2024 — aimed

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

