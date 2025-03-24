Ease of imports, company agnostic terms focus of EV manufacturing scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is in the final stages of coming up with guidelines for the Scheme to Promote the Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SMEC), a senior official said, adding that the final draft would not favour any specific company. Government officials said a key focus area would be keeping import tariffs of electric vehicle (EV) equipment in a way that is lucrative for global players.

Announced last March, SMEC aims to attract investments from leading global EV manufacturers and establish India as a manufacturing hub for EVs. The guidelines are expected to be finalised