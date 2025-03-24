Monday, March 24, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ease of imports, company agnostic terms focus of EV manufacturing scheme

Ease of imports, company agnostic terms focus of EV manufacturing scheme

Since the announcement of the scheme, about 4-5 consultations have so far taken place between MHI and stakeholders like original equipment manufacturers

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE
Announced last March, SMEC aims to attract investments from leading global EV manufacturers and establish India as a manufacturing hub for EVs

Puja Das New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is in the final stages of coming up with guidelines for the Scheme to Promote the Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SMEC), a senior official said, adding that the final draft would not favour any specific company. Government officials said a key focus area would be keeping import tariffs of electric vehicle (EV) equipment in a way that is lucrative for global players.
 
Announced last March, SMEC aims to attract investments from leading global EV manufacturers and establish India as a manufacturing hub for EVs. The guidelines are expected to be finalised
